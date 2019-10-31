Driver crashed into man on bicycle near I-85 in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A serious crash in Durham happened Thursday morning between a car and a cyclist.The accident occurred near the intersection of Duke Street and Interstate 85 around 5:30. Durham police say the driver of the car had to be cut out of the vehicle after it overturned.Police believe the driver came off the off-ramp too fast and hit the cyclist.The driver of the car and bicyclist were conscious and communicating with first responders. An investigation is ongoing.