Current Triangle traffic: Driver crashes into utility pole in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A driver hit a utility pole in Raleigh on Wednesday morning, bringing down powerlines and causing delays.

Crews were near the Hillsborough Street/Western Boulevard split near Jones Franklin Road repairing the lines. A merge lane was closed, forcing drivers to slow down while passing by.

Raleigh officers say the driver's car went off the road and hit a pole before going into the tree line. They're not sure why the car ran off the road.



The scene was clear around 6:15 a.m. The driver is OK and not expected to be charged.

For up-to-the-minute traffic information, follow ABC11's Kim Deaner.
