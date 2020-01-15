Current Triangle traffic: Driver crashes into utility pole in Raleigh

Crews were near the Hillsborough Street/Western Boulevard split near Jones Franklin Road repairing the lines. A merge lane was closed, forcing drivers to slow down while passing by.
Raleigh officers say the driver's car went off the road and hit a pole before going into the tree line. They're not sure why the car ran off the road.
@[1 - Ana Rivera WTVD] is here live and she says cars can drive around this issue but it's slow going. #abc11 #traffic pic.twitter.com/OCaCpkAoz3— Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) January 15, 2020
The scene was clear around 6:15 a.m. The driver is OK and not expected to be charged.
