Driver crashes SUV into Raleigh Burger King after falling asleep

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A driver crashed an SUV into a Burger King restaurant in Raleigh on Monday morning.ABC11 cameras showed a silver Cadillac SUV had gone through an entrance of the restaurant.Police said the driver fell asleep and ran off the road, crashing into the building. There were no injuries.A tow truck, fire truck and police vehicles were on the scene around 4:40 a.m. As of 5:20, the scene had cleared.