Driver fatally struck by car in Cary identified as Chapel Hill man

The man who was struck by a car and killed has been identified as an Orange County man.

CARY, NC (WTVD) --
The man who was struck by a car and killed in Cary Friday night has been identified as a 74-year-old Orange County man.

It happened about 10:30 p.m. when a car and a motorcycle were involved in a crash on High House Road near Castalia Drive.

The victim, who was in the car, got out to check on the motorcyclist and was struck by a second car.

The Chapel Hill man -- identified as Robert Hoppin -- died of his injuries at Duke Medical Center.

No charges have been filed in the incident, but the crash remains under investigation, Cary Police said.
orange county news
