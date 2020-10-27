Traffic

Driver hospitalized in crash at Raleigh EMS station after losing control of vehicle

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- One person was hospitalized in a scary crash at an EMS station in Raleigh on Tuesday morning.

Authorities said a vehicle going down Varsity Drive lost control and slammed into three parked cars at the EMS station, flipping over.

Thankfully, rescue crews already on the scene pulled the driver from the car. The driver was rushed to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

At the EMS station, three personal vehicles were damaged.
