Tractor-trailer fire briefly closes part of I-95 in Cumberland County; driver hospitalized

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A stretch of Interstate 95 in Cumberland County caused problems for drivers on Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer caught fire.Just before 1:30 a.m., the Wade Fire Department was dispatched to the fire near the 62-mile marker in the northbound lanes. Crews started dealing with a loaded tractor-trailer with the cab fully ablaze.I-95 North was temporarily closed while firefighters from several local departments worked to put out the fire. All lanes have since reopened.The driver was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation as a precaution. The cause of the fire is not known.