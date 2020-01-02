Driver killed in Lee County single-car crash on New Year's Day

LEE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver was killed in a single-car crash in Lee County on New Year's Day.Around 8:30 Wednesday night, a driver was said to have run off the road and hit a utility pole, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. They were killed on impact along County Line Road.No one else was in the car. Authorities say speed was likely a factor.The driver's name was not released.