Driver repeatedly rammed tow truck in Raleigh, police say

A tow truck driver told police someone repeatedly rammed his truck as he drove in Wake County on Thursday morning.Officers told ABC11 they aren't sure where the collisions began. However, they caught up with the tow truck driver near the intersection of Hillsborough Street and South Dawson Street.The tow truck driver stopped when officers arrived, but the driver of the vehicle that repeatedly rammed into the tow truck drove off.Raleigh Police Department said officers later caught up with the driver accused of ramming the tow truck.Neither driver was injured in the case, according to police.ABC11 contacted Wake County Sheriff's Office, Raleigh Police Department, and State Highway Patrol but none of the agencies have yet commented on a motive behind what happened or what criminal charges will be filed in the case.