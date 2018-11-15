TRAFFIC

Driver repeatedly rammed tow truck in Raleigh, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

A tow truck driver said another driver rammed his truck multiple times in Wake County.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A tow truck driver told police someone repeatedly rammed his truck as he drove in Wake County on Thursday morning.

Officers told ABC11 they aren't sure where the collisions began. However, they caught up with the tow truck driver near the intersection of Hillsborough Street and South Dawson Street.

The tow truck driver stopped when officers arrived, but the driver of the vehicle that repeatedly rammed into the tow truck drove off.

Raleigh Police Department said officers later caught up with the driver accused of ramming the tow truck.

Neither driver was injured in the case, according to police.

ABC11 contacted Wake County Sheriff's Office, Raleigh Police Department, and State Highway Patrol but none of the agencies have yet commented on a motive behind what happened or what criminal charges will be filed in the case.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictow truckcar crashwake county newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Amtrak train hits, kills pedestrian near Duke East Campus
You could be fined $250 for not moving over for first responders
All lanes of I-95 N near Rocky Mount reopened after crash
Rare law could increase your liability riding rental motorized scooters
More Traffic
Top Stories
Amtrak train hits, kills pedestrian near Duke East Campus
Triangle seeing sleet Thursday is 'unlikely,' Big Weather says
Graphic details come out in fatal Texas-bound Southwest flight
You may get an 'alcohol checkup' at your next doctor's visit
70 percent of people want to skip gifts this holiday season: Survey
2 arrested after woman hit from behind, robbed outside TJ Maxx in Wake Forest
Creative lie allows thieves to steal Louis Vuitton merchandise
Prosecutor to make announcement in homeless man's 'GoFundMe case'
Show More
Flood Watch issued for most of North Carolina
Raleigh dad's civics lesson may have won him an unwanted Wake school board seat
Soggy Triangle communities race to prepare for more heavy rainfall
ABC11's Gloria Rodriguez wraps up big night at CMA Awards
Victims in Johnston Co. triple murder were family members, friends of suspect
More News