Traffic

Driver rescued after crashing into semi-truck on I-95 in Dunn

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver had to be rescued from a mangled car on Interstate 95 in Dunn after colliding with a semi-truck on Wednesday night.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers say the driver of the semi nearly crashed into a parked car in the left lane without a driver. The driver of a Ford Fusion then rear-ended the truck from behind on I-95 North around the Jonesboro Road Exit.

ABC11 cameras captured the Fusion badly damaged at the scene.

This crash followed another accident further up the road. ABC11 is working to find out the extent of the driver's injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficdunntrafficcrash
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh detective on leave over bogus heroin cases
5-year-old girl shot, killed in Charlotte
Raleigh man charged in 2 Wake County fatal shootings
LATEST: NC Bar owners rally in effort to save their businesses
2 HBCUs compete in music battle after COVID-19 cancels football
Weather: Scattered Storms continue
Durham police warn of officer impersonator
Show More
Black drivers stopped by police at disproportionate rate in central NC
White House Task Force's Dr. Birx visits Raleigh, meets with Cooper
Fayetteville's Gilbert Theater planning for Phase 3 reopening
Kool & the Gang co-founder Ronald 'Khalis' Bell dies at 68
Shop Local Raleigh: 60 percent of small businesses face closure
More TOP STORIES News