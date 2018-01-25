TRAFFIC

Driver seriously injured in Raleigh crash on Millbrook Road

EMBED </>More Videos

Millbrook Drive in Raleigh was shut down after a two-vehicle crash.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A Raleigh man was seriously injured Thursday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash on Millbrook Road at Dixon Drive, near Sanderson High School, Raleigh Police said.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the new ABC11 News App

Raleigh Police said Kevin Manbeck, 26, suffered serious, life-threatening injuries after his Chevy Cobalt was struck by a Chevrolet Yukon traveling east on Millbrook. The Cobalt was knocked on its side by the crash and rescuers had to cut the top off the car.

The driver of the Yukon, Thomas Binford, 47, of Raleigh, was charged with failure to stop at a steady red light.

He was taken to a hospital as a precaution but his injuries were considered less severe.

A 43-year-old Raleigh woman in a Jeep Grand Cherokee was also involved in the crash. She was not injured.

Millbrook Road was closed in both directions as police investigated.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcrashraleigh newstraffic delayRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Four, including infant, hospitalized after serious crash in Cary
Part of Brookgreen Drive in Cary closed after water main break
'Superstreet' traffic changes coming to US 401 in Garner
Raleigh's Most Walkable Neighborhoods
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Moore County crash
More Traffic
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News