crash

Driver slams into clubhouse at Raleigh apartment complex

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police officers said a driver crashed into the clubhouse at an apartment complex overnight.

The crash involving a white Ford Focus happened at Brentwood West Apartments on Brentwood Road. Police didn't mention any injuries, just that the driver jumped a curb and proceeded to crash into a building.

ABC11 captured the car being pulled out of the building, part of which was boarded up. We're working to learn more about this crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficraleighcrash
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Crash involving horse-trailer causing backups in Cumberland County
1 killed, 3 injured in Lee County crash
I-95 N open after 20-vehicle crash; no fatalities reported
Insurance commissioner urges BCBS to name interim leader after CEO's DWI crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 tropical systems brewing in the Atlantic Ocean
Gov. Roy Cooper touring Ocracoke after Hurricane Dorian
UNC Charlotte shooting victim honored with corn maze
69-year-old Harnett County man drowns at Topsail Beach
Officer suspended after arresting 6-year-old and 8-year-old
Fuquay-Varina welcomes newly renovated community library
La Fiesta Del Pueblo draws large crowd to downtown Raleigh
Show More
Crash involving horse-trailer causing backups in Cumberland County
Four displaced after Durham apartment fire
Emergency water line repair causes road closures at Brier Creek
Driver killed in Harnett County crash
Health warning issued for potential meningitis case on Cumberland County college campus
More TOP STORIES News