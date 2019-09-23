Driver slams into clubhouse at Raleigh apartment complex

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police officers said a driver crashed into the clubhouse at an apartment complex overnight.The crash involving a white Ford Focus happened at Brentwood West Apartments on Brentwood Road. Police didn't mention any injuries, just that the driver jumped a curb and proceeded to crash into a building.ABC11 captured the car being pulled out of the building, part of which was boarded up. We're working to learn more about this crash.