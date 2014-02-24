24/7 Live
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out
Monday, February 24, 2014
Watch Live
ON NOW
Top Stories
Heat Advisory issued across central NC; Storms possible late Sat.
2 minutes ago
Vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Chapel Hill, police say
16 minutes ago
NC launches Black youth suicide prevention plan
38 minutes ago
Raleigh homeowner who 'bought' AC units gets lesson about fine print
Car plows through crowd outside club in LA, striking at least 20
1 hour ago
Triangle Ukrainians raise funds for supplies amid ongoing war
Gov. Josh Stein tours tropical storm flood damage in Chapel Hill
Stein will not appeal court ruling on highway patrol commander
3 hours ago