Durham explosion: Road closures and detours

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Roads remained closed in downtown Durham as emergency crews continue to clean up and investigate the gas explosion that killed 1 and injured 25.

Lane closures may change abruptly, so be aware if you're driving anywhere in the area of Duke and Main streets.

According to Durham Fire Department, the following closures are in effect: Duke Street from Chapel Hill Street to Fernway Avenue, Main Street from Gregson to Fuller, and Morgan Street from Gregson to Fuller.



The best detour is to take the Durham Freeway and get off at Roxboro Street if you are coming in from the south. If you're coming in from the north on the Durham Freeway, take the Swift Street exit turn left on Broad Street. You can then pick up Main Street--but remember, it will only take you to Gregson Street.

If you're already in downtown Durham, Gregson Street is a good option for getting around the closures.

Those looking to take the downtown shuttle by Duke University should expect delays. The shuttle will not stop at Chesterfield but is picking up at the Imperial Building.

Riders are encouraged to use the schedule online.
