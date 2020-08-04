Durham Freeway reopens after deadly crash near Ellis Road Exit

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Highway 147 in Durham reopened Tuesday afternoon after a deadly crash.The northbound lanes of the Durham Freeway were shut down just north of the Ellis Road Exit up to the Briggs Road Exit for several hours. They reopened around 1 p.m.The circumstances of the crash, which happened before 8 a.m., are not known but Durham police confirmed the crash was fatal.ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.