Durham Freeway reopens after deadly crash near Ellis Road Exit

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Highway 147 in Durham reopened Tuesday afternoon after a deadly crash.
The northbound lanes of the Durham Freeway were shut down just north of the Ellis Road Exit up to the Briggs Road Exit for several hours. They reopened around 1 p.m.
The circumstances of the crash, which happened before 8 a.m., are not known but Durham police confirmed the crash was fatal.
ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.
