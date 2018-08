A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday night in a crash on the Durham Freeway.An ABC11 crew at the scene said it appeared one of three motorcycles going north on 147 drifted off of the roadway and hit a median barrier near Duke Street.Police have identified the 29-year-old man as Sherod Meadows, of Raleigh.Police said Meadows was ejected from the1997 Suzuki GSXR 750 and was pronounced dead at the scene.The incident remains under investigation.