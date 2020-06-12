Traffic

18-wheeler involved in crash that closes Durham road

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Part of Sherron Road in Durham is shut down on Friday morning after a crash involving an 18-wheeler.

Footage from the scene showed a truck and a black sedan wrecked. A tow truck was there loading the sedan. First responders were also there.



The road is closed between the North Durham Parkway and Scheer Avenue.

A truck was damaged in a crash on Sherron Road in Durham.



Drivers need to use Holder Road and Mineral Springs Road as a detour if they're going to U.S. 70.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficdurhamcar crashtrafficcrash
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Raleigh restaurants to expand outdoor seating
Army special ops team Black Daggers honoring medical workers
Raleigh officer on Tamron Hall Show about police brutality
Trump rally attendees cannot sue if they get COVID-19
Authorities: Suspect in ambush on California deputy is dead
Trump to deliver nomination acceptance speech in Florida
Black Wake County judges pray for a better judicial system
Show More
Veteran doing 1 million push ups to fight hunger, bullying
Black North Carolinians arrested more often than white counterparts
Fayetteville planning to paint words of solidarity in downtown
Family of pioneering NASCAR driver reacts to Confederate flag ban
Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools names interim superintendent
More TOP STORIES News