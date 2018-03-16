TRAFFIC

Durham woman killed in hit-and-run; suspect still on the loose

A woman found lying in the street after a hit-and-run in February died from her injuries this week, according to police. (WTVD)

DURHAM, NC --
A woman found lying in the street after a hit-and-run in February died from her injuries this week, according to police.

The incident happened before 9 p.m. at North Hyde Avenue and Lowry Avenue, in east Durham, on February 28.

After the crash, the victim, identified as 59-year-old Levonne Rish, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said Thursday she had died from her injuries.

Police are still trying to locate the suspect. Officers are searching for a silver van and a black or dark-colored sedan seen in the area at the time of the accident.

Surveillance videos show the sedan going northbound on Hyde Park Avenue. The driver stopped the vehicle, opened the driver door, looked back at the collision, and, then drove away.



In the second video, a silver van is seen driving southbound on Hyde Avenue toward the crash.



Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator K.L. Kozar at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29450 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
