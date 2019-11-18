Durham wreck to impact Monday commute for some

A detour has @DurhamPoliceNC diverting traffic off South Alston between Linwood and Cox Aves. A two vehicle collision knocked down a power pole there, and repair work will affect morning commuters. We’re live on @ABC11_WTVD w/updates during drive time. pic.twitter.com/MONegllUi9 — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) November 18, 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Sunday night wreck near the Durham Freeway may impact travel for some drivers into Monday afternoon.Durham police said two vehicles collided on South Alston Avenue Sunday around 6 p.m., knocking down a power pole.South Alston Avenue between Linwood and Cox Avenues is closed because of the wreck. Drivers can take Lawson Street to Fayetteville Street for a detour into downtown Durham.Monday around noon, work was still being done on cable and phone lines in the street. Frontier told ABC11 the work may not be complete until 2 or 3 p.m.No serious injuries were reported.