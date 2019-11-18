Traffic

Durham wreck to impact Monday morning commute for some

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Sunday night wreck near the Durham Freeway may impact travel for some Monday morning commuters.

Durham police said two vehicles collided on South Alston Avenue Sunday around 6 p.m. knocking down a power pole.

South Alston Avenue between Linwood and Cox Avenues is closed because of the wreck.



Police expect the road to be blocked for several hours and may affect the Monday morning commute. Monday around 5 a.m., cable and phone lines were still down in the street.

No serious injuries were reported.
