Part of E Cornwallis Rd closed overnight after crash knocks out power in parts of Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- East Cornwallis Road is expected to be closed overnight between Fayetteville Street and Beechwood Drive after a single-car crash, according to Durham Police Department.Durham Police Department said at least one person was seriously injured in the crash.Officers said the crash caused power outages in the area. According to the Duke Energy outage map, around 1,675 customers were without power as of 7:30 p.m. Monday.Durham Police expect East Cornwallis Road to be closed until Tuesday morning and that the closure may affect morning commutes for people in the area.