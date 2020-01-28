Traffic

Part of E Cornwallis Rd closed overnight after crash knocks out power in parts of Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- East Cornwallis Road is expected to be closed overnight between Fayetteville Street and Beechwood Drive after a single-car crash, according to Durham Police Department.

Durham Police Department said at least one person was seriously injured in the crash.

Officers said the crash caused power outages in the area. According to the Duke Energy outage map, around 1,675 customers were without power as of 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Durham Police expect East Cornwallis Road to be closed until Tuesday morning and that the closure may affect morning commutes for people in the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficdurhamcar crashdurham policepower outageroad closure
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot near Raleigh community center
Lakers game postponed after helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others
California helicopter crash: What we know about all 9 victims
Crews begin installing new appliances at McDougald Terrace
Family of Holocaust survivors reflect 75 years after Auschwitz liberation
Family of 5 killed in murder-suicide: Craven Co. sheriff
Fayetteville mother charged after 4 small children left home alone
Show More
Durham health officials post signs reminding residents of cigarette ban
Victim of attempted lynching given $18K to pay off home loan
3 more charged in shooting death of Sanford woman sitting in car
Live: Impeachment trial of President Trump continues
New mural honors Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter
More TOP STORIES News