Expect delays! Downtown detours begin Monday night at Capital Boulevard and Wade Avenue

Another day, another traffic headache in the City of Oaks.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Drivers commuting to downtown Raleigh will have a harder time getting home starting Monday night as crews close the Wade Avenue bridge over Capital Boulevard, a major gateway for those heading to I-40 West and the Crabtree Valley.


According to a release from the NCDOT, drivers going from northbound Capital Boulevard to Wade Avenue and vice versa will be detoured onto Peace Street, Glenwood Avenue and Cole Street. Detour signs will be placed throughout the route to guide traffic.

The ramp from northbound Capital Boulevard to Wade Avenue will be closed for 60 days, while the loop from Wade Avenue to northbound Capital Boulevard will be closed for 180 days.

The construction is just the latest phase in the $36.9 million upgrades and beautification to the corridor, which serves a main entry point into downtown. At Capital Boulevard, crews are building a new bridge-ramp on Wade Avenue, along with a widening of the main corridor into downtown.

At Peace Street, crews are replacing a 67-year-old bridge as the centerpiece of a total revamp of the interchange, with the diamond-style interchange replaced by a square-loop-shape interchange, thus eliminating the existing ramp directly to Peace Street.
