Family of Fayetteville man struck and killed in wheelchair seeks answers

Joseph Newman was 67. He was struck and killed Friday crossing a Fayetteville street in his motorized wheelchair.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Fayetteville family is searching for answers after a truck hit and killed a man in a motorized wheelchair Friday The driver has not been charged and the victim's family wants to know why.

On Friday, Fayetteville Police identified the victim as 67-year-old Joseph Newman. Newman's family set up a memorial at the location where he was hit.

"Somebody taped it all up on the pole and teddy bears are everywhere," said his son, Joseph Newman Jr. "You took that from me. No money can replace him."



The family told ABC11 that the elder Newman used his wheelchair to get around town and run errands. That is what he was doing Friday when he was struck.



"It would have been some skid marks showing this man tried to stop and avoid him. It was nothing," said Joseph's other son Demond Newman. "I did get to tell him I loved him."

Newman didn't have life insurance, his family said. If you would like to help the family, you can click here,
