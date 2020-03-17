Traffic

1 dead, 3 injured in 2-car crash that closes All American Freeway in Fayetteville

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was killed and three others were taken to the hospital following a two-car crash Tuesday in Fayetteville.

All American Freeway inbound is closed between 295 and Santa Fe Drive because of the crash.

Three people were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment.

Police ask that drivers avoid the area and use an alternate route.

The crash remains under investigation.

ABC11 is working to learn more.

