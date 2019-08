Johnston County Wreck Blocking the Road: Involved Four 18-Wheeler I 40 EB near Hwy 42 - Exit 312 Extrication in progress

855 am — Raleigh Traffic (@TotalTrafficRDU) August 16, 2019

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler has blocked Interstate 40 in Johnston County.The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on I-40 eastbound near Highway 42.One person died and one pediatric trauma patient has been transported from the scene of the crash.NCDOT said it does not expect the crash to be cleared before 2 p.m.Traffic is being diverted off of I-40 east at the 309 exit.