Traffic

Fatal crash closes 1 lane of I-40 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fatal crash on Interstate 40 in Orange County closed one lane of traffic Monday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on I-40 eastbound near where I-40 and I-85 split.



First responders have one lane blocked, leaving three open to traffic. NCDOT estimates all lanes will reopen before 8 a.m.

Investigators have not released any further information about the victim or what caused the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficorange countyfatal crashtraffic accidentcrash
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fans honor fallen Emu with memorial service
UNC Student believes she's found Silent Sam statue
Boy rescued from dangerous rip current at Sunset Beach
Full vote expected on new NC district maps Monday night
Hurricane Humberto strengthens, continues toward Bermuda
Supporters, opponents of Confederate monuments rally in Pittsboro
Fort Bragg soldiers get hero's welcome home
Show More
Fall-like weather on the way this week
The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek dies at 75, sources say
1 dead, 1 critical in Rolesville domestic shooting, deputies say
Huge mulch fire irks Chatham County neighborhood
Largest annual skydiving competition comes to NC
More TOP STORIES News