Fatal crash closes 1 lane of I-40 in Orange County

Authorities have a lane of traffic closed on I-40E in Orange County approaching exit 163, I-85N. They’re working a fatal accident, with one victim on the road in that restricted lane. Give them room as you pass here. More info ahead, live on @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/IwVnv8jFhR — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) September 16, 2019

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fatal crash on Interstate 40 in Orange County closed one lane of traffic Monday morning.It happened around 3:30 a.m. on I-40 eastbound near where I-40 and I-85 split.First responders have one lane blocked, leaving three open to traffic. NCDOT estimates all lanes will reopen before 8 a.m.Investigators have not released any further information about the victim or what caused the crash.