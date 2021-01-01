Traffic

Fatal wreck closes northbound lanes of I-85 near Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is a major delay along the northbound lanes of I-85 near Hillsborough following a fatal crash on Friday afternoon.

The lanes are not expected to reopen until 5 p.m.

Drivers are asked to take Exit 163 (I-4 East) to Exit 261 (Old NC-86) and take a left onto Old NC-86. Drivers are then asked to continue on Old NC-86 to get back on to I-85 North.

The Orange Rural Fire Department confirmed that the wreck was fatal, however, there are no details on how many people were involved at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.
