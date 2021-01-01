Fatal wreck temporarily closes northbound lanes of I-85 near Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fatal wreck temporarily closed the northbound lanes of I-85 near Hillsborough on Friday afternoon.Lanes reopened earlier than expected just before 3:50 p.m.Drivers were asked to take Exit 163 (I-4 East) to Exit 261 (Old NC-86) and take a left onto Old NC-86. Drivers are then asked to continue on Old NC-86 to get back on to I-85 North.The Orange Rural Fire Department confirmed that the wreck was fatal, however, there are no details on how many people were involved at this time.