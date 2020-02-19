Fayetteville crash leaves pedestrian with serious injuries

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police are investigating after a crash left a pedestrian with serious injuries Tuesday night.It happened about 7:45 p.m. along Bingham Drive near Worthington Drive.Bingham Drive is down to two lanes.The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.The identities of those involved are being withheld by police.Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact FPD's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).