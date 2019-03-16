Traffic

Fayetteville driver charged in crash that killed motorcyclist

EMBED <>More Videos

Wendy Sutton is facing mulitple charges.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police have charged a woman in a March 10 crash that left a motorcyclist dead.

Wendy S. Sutton, 28, of Fayetteville, has been charged with felony hit and run causing injury, misdemeanor death by vehicle, driving with a revoked license, and unsafe movement causing injury to a motorcyclist.

Sutton was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center where she is being held on a $100,000 secured bond.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Bingham Drive at the intersection of Lakeridge Drive.

The motorcyclist, 34-year-old Neron R. Pratt, of Saint Pauls, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash, involving Pratt's 2008 Yamaha motorcycle and Sutton's 2012 Toyota Camry,
Report a Typo
Related topics:
trafficfayettevilletraffic fatalitiesarresthit and runfatal crashmotorcycle accidentdriver
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Arrest warrant out for husband of Nash Co. woman found dead, search underway
Family upset with short sentence for undocumented immigrant who killed Raleigh man
Additional arrest made in Southern Pines bust, cocaine, meth and guns seized
The serial rapist and killer who terrorized Raleigh in the 1990s
Lack of contractors slows Florence recovery on NC coast
Armstrong: Power through the 'Zion fatigue' and enjoy the moment
Graphic images spray painted on Raleigh's Enloe High School
Show More
Woman's sister ends up being perfect match for stem cell transplant
Post-Florence, Spring Lake disaster specialist helps others while struggling herself
President Everett Ward out at Saint Augustine's University
Heroic dog saves family from birthday party shooter
Lawmakers propose adopting Daylight Saving Time year-round in NC
More TOP STORIES News