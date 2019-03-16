Fayetteville driver charged in crash that killed motorcyclist

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police have charged a woman in a March 10 crash that left a motorcyclist dead.
Wendy S. Sutton, 28, of Fayetteville, has been charged with felony hit and run causing injury, misdemeanor death by vehicle, driving with a revoked license, and unsafe movement causing injury to a motorcyclist.
Sutton was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center where she is being held on a $100,000 secured bond.
The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Bingham Drive at the intersection of Lakeridge Drive.
The motorcyclist, 34-year-old Neron R. Pratt, of Saint Pauls, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash, involving Pratt's 2008 Yamaha motorcycle and Sutton's 2012 Toyota Camry,
