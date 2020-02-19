Traffic

Fayetteville man dies after being hit in pedestrian crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 42-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in Fayetteville last week.

It happened the night of Feb. 18 about 7:45 along Bingham Drive near Worthington Drive.

James Cogdell was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center after he was struck by a 2016 Acura.

Police said it appears the Acura was traveling south on Bingham Drive when it struck Cogdell in the roadway. There are no charges at this time.

Bingham Drive was temporarily down to two lanes during the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact FPD's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
