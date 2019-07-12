Fayetteville Police identify pedestrian killed on Cliffdale road

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police have identified a pedestrian who was struck and killed Friday on Cliffdale Road at Bunce Road.Police said Charles E. Mill, 31, of the 700 block of Allonby Road, was pronounced dead at the scene.Mill was struck by a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 19-year-old Fayetteville woman.The cause of the crash and the events leading up to it remain under investigation, police said.Cliffdale Road has since reopened.Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).