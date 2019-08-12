City of Fayetteville re-evaluating parking enforcement in downtown area

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Compromise is the name of the game for the City of Fayetteville and those looking to re-evaluate parking changes.
Downtown Alliance, a non-profit group, is set to speak with city officials Tuesday morning to see what changes can be made.
For longtime business owner Henry "Hank" Parfitt, these kind of discussions are a win for everyone.
"It's a good problem to have because it just seems like everyone's discovered our downtown the past three or four years," Parfitt said.
Parfitt has owned and operated the City Center Gallery and Books store in the downtown area since 2003. During that time, he's seen the downtown area transform into a vibrant hangout spot for residents.
The book store owner is also one of the members of Downtown Alliance. He said the group will bring several topics to the table including the desire to shorten the 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. parking enforcement.
"They've scaled back; they've worked with us. They've heard our concerns," Parfitt said.
On July 15, the city began cracking down on drivers overstaying the time-limit parking. Saturday was initially on that list, but because of the backlash, the city removed that day.
The city has also held back on handing out tickets in the last month. So far, they have only given out warnings with the hopes of having a clearer vision by the end of Tuesday morning's meeting.
Parfitt understands there must regulations to handle the growth, but he also doesn't want to see customers scared off.
"This is the heart of our town; this is our history," said Parfitt.
According to the city website, paid-on street parking could be implemented around January. Officials are also searching for a new parking management company.
Parfitt hopes the compromise between both parties continues.
"The new parking management company has an understanding of what our community needs are," said Parfitt.
For more information on parking in downtown, visit the link right here.
