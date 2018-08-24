TRAFFIC

Food truck feeds commuters stuck in gridlock traffic following fatal tanker crash in California

EMBED </>More Videos

Drivers on the 105 Freeway in Hawthorne were stuck in gridlock traffic following a fiery, fatal tanker truck crash. So, a food truck opened up shop right on the freeway lanes, feeding drivers at half price.

By ABC7.com staff
HAWTHORNE, Calif. --
Drivers on the 105 Freeway in Hawthorne were stuck in gridlock traffic following a fiery, fatal tanker truck crash. So, a food truck opened up shop right on the freeway lanes, feeding drivers at half price.

The food truck, owned by AC Catering, was stuck on the freeway along with fellow commuters Friday morning. That's then the food truck opened its doors and began feeding people on the road, quite literally.
EMBED More News Videos

Firefighters were battling massive flames after a tanker truck crashed and erupted in flames on the 105 Freeway in Hawthorne.


An AC Catering employee told Eyewitness News that the driver of that food truck was selling the food at half price to the stuck commuters.

The tanker crashed around 5:30 a.m. and ignited an inferno on the freeway lanes. Two people were killed - one person in the tanker and another in a Range Rover.

The crash initially shut down both directions of the 105 Freeway, snarling traffic. The eastbound lanes were opened around 8 a.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficexplosioncrashfirefighterslos angeles international airportfireHawthorneLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Fiery tanker crash kills 2 on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
TRAFFIC
California Highway Patrol officer tickets driver for going too slow in fast lane
Four, including infant, hospitalized after serious crash in Cary
Part of Brookgreen Drive in Cary closed after water main break
'Superstreet' traffic changes coming to US 401 in Garner
More Traffic
Top Stories
During guilty plea, Laura Riddick says she has 'compulsion to hoard money'
Police charge 3 people in connection with the Silent Sam toppling
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
Hurricane Lane, now Category 2, dumps 30 inches of rain on Hawaii
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
Republicans take a mulligan, keep controversial amendments on ballot
Electric Bird scooters arrive in Chapel Hill
Tarboro child punished for calling teacher 'ma'am'
Show More
Chief: Police dog was left in car 6 hours, died from heat
Video shows Chris Watts discussing relationships
California Highway Patrol officer tickets driver for going too slow in fast lane
Meet the man who has been capturing Raleigh's skyline for the last 15 years
Firefighters battle mobile home fire in Wake County
More News