Former UNC women's coach Sylvia Hatchell cited in death of elderly pedestrian

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pedestrian struck by a car driven by former UNC-Chapel Hill women's basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell has died, Durham Police said Friday.
Police said the incident happened Monday in the parking lot of 6118 Farrington Road near O2 Fitness Center. Hatchell made a slow left turn in the parking lot and struck 89-year-old Betty Colby, causing her to fall backward and strike her head on the pavement.
Colby died Wednesday, police said.
Investigators said neither speed nor impairment were factors in the crash.
Hatchell, 67, was cited Friday with misdemeanor death by vehicle and unsafe movement violation.
Hatchell coached at UNC from 1986 until her resignation in April 2019.
