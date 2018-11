A Fort Bragg soldier has been identified as the victim in a Nov. 6 motorcycle crash in Harnett County.The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 401 and McLean Chapel Church Road.Fort Bragg identified Sergeant Joel Goyco, 40 of Bellport, New York, as the victim.Goyco was a senior mechanic with the 82nd Airborne Division.Goyco joined the Army in April 2007.