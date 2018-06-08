EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3576103" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fatal crash on Cliffdale Road in Fayetteville.

A motorcyclist died in this crash late Thursday on Cliffdale Road in Fayetteville.

"Above missing him, I'm going to miss his smile."Emotional words from the mother of a Fort Bragg soldier who was killed in a crash in Fayetteville Thursday night.Julia Clay, 71, is facing charges in connection to the crash, which happened at the intersection of Cliffdale and Pritchett roads.Wendy Flowers is a professional crafter, creating wreaths for those who've lost loved ones. She never imagined that the tables would turn.Her son, Specialist Isaiah Flowers of the 82nd Airborne Division was killed instantly when police say Clay slammed into this motorcycle."I just recently found out that it was a 71-year-old woman and my heart goes out to her," said Wendy. "I can't imagine being in her shoes either."She is placing no blame, only choosing to focus on her son's memory."He just loved life," she said. "He loved life. He would always smiling. Always happy and would help anybody. He never met a stranger."Fayetteville police have identified the motorcyclist killed in Thursday nights two-vehicle crash as 20-year-old Isaiah Flowers of Topeka, Kansas.Police have charged the driver of the car, Julia Clay, 71, with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.Officers responded at 8:47 p.m. to the crash. A Toyota that was traveling west on Cliffdale was making a left turn onto Pritchett when the collision occurred.Flowers was pronounced dead at the scene.Clay, the driver of the Toyota, was treated at the scene and did not require hospitalization.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Traffic Unit by calling 910-433-1807.