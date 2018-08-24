Fort Bragg soldier killed when truck hits his motorcycle in Fayetteville

| Traffic Fatality - Road Closure |



South Reilly Road near Cliffdale Road



South Reilly Road is currently closed in all directions between Cliffdale Road and Southgate Road we investigate a fatal crash involving a motorcycle. The roadway is expected to be closed until noon. pic.twitter.com/Z9uQmODC5R — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) August 24, 2018

A Fort Bragg soldier was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a pickup Friday morning, Fayetteville Police said.The motorcyclist has been identified as Dustin J. Duncan, 21, of Fort Bragg.Officers said the incident happened just after 8 a.m. on South Reilly Road near Cliffdale Road.Officials said Duncan was driving his 2015 Honda motorcycle south on South Reilly Road when his bike was struck by a 1996 Dodge Ram.Duncan was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries.The driver of the Dodge Truck, Terry R. Sanders, 43, of Parkton, has been charged with unsafe movement resulting in a crash causing damage or injury and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.South Reilly Road was closed for several hours.Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).