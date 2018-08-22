TRAFFIC

Four, including infant, hospitalized after serious crash in Cary

Serious crash closes High House Road in Cary on Wednesday.

By
CARY, NC (WTVD) --
Four people - including an infant - were taken to WakeMed with life-threatening injuries after a serious crash Wednesday afternoon in Cary.

Two vehicles, a minivan and a mid-sized SUV were involved in the crash, which happened about 4 p.m. on High House Road near Bond Park.

Cary officials told ABC11 that three adults and a baby were in the vehicles.

Both vehicles sustained extensive damage in what may have been a head-on collision.

The road will likely be closed for a couple more hours as police investigate and clear the scene.
