Four, including infant, hospitalized after serious crash in Cary

Four people - including an infant - were taken to WakeMed with life-threatening injuries after a serious crash Wednesday afternoon in Cary.Two vehicles, a minivan and a mid-sized SUV were involved in the crash, which happened about 4 p.m. on High House Road near Bond Park.Cary officials told ABC11 that three adults and a baby were in the vehicles.Both vehicles sustained extensive damage in what may have been a head-on collision.The road will likely be closed for a couple more hours as police investigate and clear the scene.