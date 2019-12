A tractor-trailer crash shut down part of U.S. 70 Business in Garner on Monday morning.

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- An off-ramp from Interstate 40 East onto U.S. Business 70 in Garner has reopened after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Monday morning.The tractor-trailer is on its side, blocking the entire eastbound ramp at Exit 306. The crash happened around 4 a.m., closing the road. The circumstances around what caused the crash are not known.It's not known if there were any injuries.