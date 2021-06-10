Girl ejected from car during fatal rollover crash in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A girl died in a car crash early Thursday morning in Fayetteville.Fayetteville Police Department said the crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 87 and Eastern Boulevard.Officers said the crash involved one car with two adults and four children. The car appears to have ran off the road and flipped several times.One of the children was ejected from the car during the crash. She was taken to the hospital where she died.Identities of the people involved in the crash have not been released; neither has a cause for the crash.