Glenwood Ave reopens after powerlines fall into roadway

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police Department closed Glenwood Avenue for several hours in both directions after powerlines fell across the roadway Monday night.

The road closed just before 7:30 p.m. Officers opened the road just after 10:30 p.m.

According to Raleigh Police Department, a transformer blew, which caused the wires to fall.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Officers have provided a detour route for drivers in the area.
