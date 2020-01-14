Glenwood Ave reopens after powerlines fall into roadway

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police Department closed Glenwood Avenue for several hours in both directions after powerlines fell across the roadway Monday night.The road closed just before 7:30 p.m. Officers opened the road just after 10:30 p.m.According to Raleigh Police Department, a transformer blew, which caused the wires to fall.No injuries have been reported at this time.Officers have provided a detour route for drivers in the area.