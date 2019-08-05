Gotcha! No, really, that's the name of the new scooters in Raleigh

COMING SOON: Bird and Lime scoters in Raleigh are out. New scooters by @gotchamobility are in. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/WN9MObApYh — DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) August 5, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- First, it was Bird. Then it was Lime. Now, it's Gotcha, a Charleston, South Carolina-based mobility company behind the soon-to-be-delivered 150 scooters in Raleigh.The company set up a booth Monday in downtown Raleigh to introduce riders to their new product. "(Raleigh) has really been a city that we've wanted to operate in for a long time," said Gotcha representative Krista Dewolfe.She told ABC11 that the company is working in compliance with Raleigh city leaders to ensure the company's success following the entry and quick exit of Lime and Bird."I know there's already been some locations that we've identified we're not going to be dropping scooters," said Dewolfe.She also said their competitors' exits out of the Raleigh market made it a wise decision."That was definitely an opportunity for us when they left. We find we succeed most in exclusive markets where we're the only provider. So it's really appealing for us," Dewolfe said.To operate the scooter, riders will be required to download their app and enter their driver's license information. Users must be at least 18 years old to ride and are strongly encouraged to wear helmets.One Raleigh resident is hopeful Raleigh city councilmembers don't derail Gotcha."I believe in some regulations. But I believe the (current) regulations are over the top," said resident Chad Bryant. "It's unfortunate City Council had to get involved and limit these scooter companies from operating in the city."The cost to ride will be $1.00 to unlock the scooter and $0.15 per minute after scanning a QR code located on the vehicle. Gotcha plans to officially launch once it finds warehouse space for its scooters.