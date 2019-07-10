DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cars were at a stand still on Highway 98 in Durham Wednesday afternoon after a head-on crash that blocked traffic.
Witnesses said the crash near Chandler Road involved a head-on collision between a BMW and a Corvette.
One of the drivers appeared to be trapped inside his vehicle after the crash.
Both cars sustained significant damage.
Police have not released any information regarding injuries.
Head-crash involving BMW, Corvette causes delays on Highway 98 in Durham
