Traffic

Head-on crash involving Corvette causes delays on Highway 98

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cars were at a stand still on Highway 98 in Durham Wednesday afternoon after a head-on crash that blocked traffic.

Witnesses said the crash near Chandler Road involved a head-on collision between a Corvette and another car.

One of the drivers appeared to be trapped inside his vehicle after the crash.

Both cars sustained significant damage.

Police have not released any information regarding injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficdurhamcar crashcar accidenttraffic accidenttraffic delay
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Barry forms in Gulf of Mexico; continues strengthening
Explosion levels KFC in Rockingham County
Coded message found on jewel at ruins of colonial NC tavern
Henderson officer shot while investigating separate shooting
Wake County at risk for severe weather Thursday
Gruesome details revealed in slaying of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck
Holly Springs man catches blacktip shark off Emerald Isle coast
Show More
'Miracle' kitten rescued after being stuck in car frame for hours
ICE raids on undocumented families to begin Sunday, report says
Trump to announce plans Thursday for 2020 census, citizenship question
Toddler thrown into field in Philly during argument
Going to see the Dix Park sunflowers? Here's what you need to know
More TOP STORIES News