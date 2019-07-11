DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cars were at a stand still on Highway 98 in Durham Wednesday afternoon after a head-on crash that blocked traffic.
Witnesses said the crash near Chandler Road involved a head-on collision between a Corvette and another car.
One of the drivers appeared to be trapped inside his vehicle after the crash.
Both cars sustained significant damage.
Police have not released any information regarding injuries.
Head-on crash involving Corvette causes delays on Highway 98
