Heavy rain, flooding forces local schools to close or move online on Thursday

THURSDAY NOV. 12TH - REMOTE LEARNING DAY



Due to inclement weather resulting in high rain totals and flash flooding, all Johnston County Public Schools, including Early College and CTLA, will not hold in-person classes Thursday, Nov. 12. — Johnston County Public Schools (@JCPS_NC) November 12, 2020

Areas of heavy rain continue. Flash Flood Warnings remain in effect for parts of Nash, Wilson, Edgecombe, and Halifax counties. A section of I-95 near Wilson was closed by flooding. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/Ms4XE2IShG — Chris Hohmann (@HohmannABC11) November 12, 2020

Many local schools have either closed or moved to remote instruction on Thursday, Nov. 12 due to the threat of flooding.Edgecombe County Public Schools announced that due to anticipated heavy rain overnight and the threat of flash flooding,. There will be no in-person classes or remote learning or virtual classes.Johnston County Public Schools announced late Wednesday night that it willdue to high rain totals and flash flooding.The school system said no food services will be provided and all afternoon activities --including athletic and after-school care -- will be closed."This decision is being made out of an abundance of caution as JCPS staff and Johnston County Emergency Services have continued to collaborate during the evening hours," JCPS wrote in a statement.Nash County Public School students are instructed to have aIn addition, all feeding sites are closed and activities including before/after school care and athletics are closed.Wilson County Public Schools said theredue to the numerous roads and streets that have reported flooding.On Wednesday night, all lanes of I-95 were closed near Wilson due to flooding. They have since reopened.A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of central North Carolina until 7 p.m. on Thursday. Our area could see up to 2-5'' of rain, drivers are reminded to turn around and not drive through any flooded roads.