Heavy rain, flooding forces local schools to close or move online on Thursday

Many local schools have either closed or moved to remote instruction on Thursday, Nov. 12 due to the threat of flooding.

Edgecombe County Public Schools

Edgecombe County Public Schools announced that due to anticipated heavy rain overnight and the threat of flash flooding, all schools will be closed. There will be no in-person classes or remote learning or virtual classes.

Johnston County Public Schools
Johnston County Public Schools announced late Wednesday night that it will move all classes to virtual learning on Thursday due to high rain totals and flash flooding.

The school system said no food services will be provided and all afternoon activities --including athletic and after-school care -- will be closed.


"This decision is being made out of an abundance of caution as JCPS staff and Johnston County Emergency Services have continued to collaborate during the evening hours," JCPS wrote in a statement.

Nash County Public Schools

Nash County Public School students are instructed to have a remote learning day for all in-person students.

In addition, all feeding sites are closed and activities including before/after school care and athletics are closed.

Wilson County Public Schools
Wilson County Public Schools said there will not be any remote learning or virtual classes due to the numerous roads and streets that have reported flooding.


On Wednesday night, all lanes of I-95 were closed near Wilson due to flooding. They have since reopened.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of central North Carolina until 7 p.m. on Thursday. Our area could see up to 2-5'' of rain, drivers are reminded to turn around and not drive through any flooded roads.

Rain is expected to soak much of central North Carolina until mid-day Friday.

