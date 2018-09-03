Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WATCH
LIVE
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
North Carolina
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Entertainment
Sports
Weather
Politics
Health
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
ABC11 Influencers
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
TRAFFIC
Heavy traffic driving home from NC beaches
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=4137733" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
ABC11's Jonah Kaplan takes a look at traffic conditions in the Triangle.
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
Monday, September 03, 2018 06:34PM
Related Topics:
traffic
traffic delay
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
TRAFFIC
I-40 Fortify project virtually done but remains a work zone for miles
3 dead in crashes involving 9 vehicles on I-40 in Johnston Co.
NCDOT sets schedule for public input on I-440 interchange improvements
Durham says it can cover light-rail plan funding gap
Part of Guess Road in Durham closed after car hits power pole
More Traffic
Top Stories
Some Carrboro residents want the town to change its name
Exclusive: Family of Raleigh man wants answers in mysterious death
I-40 Fortify project virtually done but remains a work zone for miles
Deployment done, Garner soldier reunited with baby girl
Apex artist paints portraits for families affected by opioid epidemic
Puppy recovering after being tied to tree near Zebulon swamp
FBI: Suspects rob First Bank in Vass with sawed-off shotgun
Vote for the ABC11 high school football Game of the Week!
Show More
How to get free Chick-fil-A nuggets this month
How tropical storms and hurricanes can cause tornadoes
Pedestrian killed on I-85 in Durham
Nurse discovers colleague was premature baby she treated years ago
Truck carrying load of Axe body spray explodes in Texas
More News