High school student hit, killed crossing the road in Clayton

An 18-year-old man is dead after he was hit and killed near West Clayton Elementary School Thursday morning.

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 18-year-old died after being hit by a car on Lombard Street in Clayton.

Clayton Police Department said Gustavo Alexis Armenta Valadez, of Park Place, was hit while he crossed the street around 7 a.m. Thursday.

The crash happened near West Clayton Elementary School at the intersection of South Lombard Street and Barber Mill Road.

Valadez was a Clayton High School student. Grief counselors will be at the school today to help any students or faculty in need.

Investigators said the driver stayed on the scene. No criminal charges are expected.



Lombard Street has reopened to traffic.
