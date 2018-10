More than a month after Hurricane Florence devastated North Carolina, a major highway remains closed. Water from Florence turned US-421 near Wilmington into more of a river than a road.In addition to covering the pavement, the flood water caused significant damage to the area.North Carolina Department of Transportation is building a temporary bridge that will allow traffic to once again use US-421.Crews hope to open the temporary bridge this week.After the temporary bridge is completed, NCDOT crews will begin work on a permanent bridge.