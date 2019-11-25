Traffic

NC Highway Patrol launches 'Click It Or Ticket' Thanksgiving campaign

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Buckle up, be safe, and have a Happy Thanksgiving. That's the message from Gov. Roy Cooper and North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Leaders will launch a statewide "Click It Or Ticket" campaign Monday. The idea behind the initiative is to raise awareness of the dangers of riding in a vehicle without wearing a seat belt.

The "Click It Or Ticket" campaign will run simultaneously with the Thanksgiving I-40 Challenge, which is a joint operation between the seven states along the I-40 corridor that will have troopers placed every 20 miles along the major interstate.
