State Highway Patrol needs help identifying pedestrian who they say was hit, killed while sitting in the middle of Highway 50 in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed Tuesday morning in Johnston County.The crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Buckeye Trail and NC Highway 50 in the Cleveland community. A person was found in the middle of the road when first responders arrived.According to the State Highway Patrol, a 2016 Dodge Charger was traveling north on NC 50 when it struck the person, who was believed to be sitting in the travel lanes.Fire crews and Johnston County EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the pedestrian dead.The pedestrian has yet to be identified and is described as a Hispanic male in his mid-20s to early-30s. He is approximately 5-foot, 7-inches tall and has tattoos of a scorpion and a cross on his left arm.Anyone who has information regarding the identity of the involved pedestrian should call the State Highway Patrol at (919) 934-2186 or dial *HP(47) from a cell phone.